'Match-winner': Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive spells
What's the story
Ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared his thoughts on India's spin ace Varun Chakravarthy. Morkel emphasized that it's all about building confidence for Chakravarthy and avoiding overthinking. He also stressed the importance of executing skills effectively in such high-stakes matches. Despite being India's x-factor, Chakravarthy has leaked 35-plus runs in each of his last three outings.
Confidence boost
Morkel's faith in Chakravarthy's abilities
Morkel said, "I keep telling Varun that with the skill and variation he has, he has the ability to take a wicket almost every ball." He further explained that if Chakravarthy concedes a boundary due to an execution error, it is vital for him to move on quickly and commit to his next delivery. According to Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy has now taken at least one wicket in 20 consecutive T20I innings. The streak started in 2025.
Match preparation
Focus on getting confidence back: Morkel to Chakravarthy
Ahead of the semi-final, Morkel advised Chakravarthy to focus on getting his confidence back with the ball. He said it was all about getting his speeds, lengths, and control right while not overthinking. "To his credit, he wants to be a big-match performer for the team," Morkel said. "But he is a match-winner for us."
Performance
Chakravarthy could be the differential
In seven T20 World Cup 2026 matches, Chakravarthy has taken 12 wickets at an average of 15.33. No other Indian bowler has over 10 wickets. However, he is coming off woeful spells by his standards against South Africa (1/47) and West Indies (1/40). He could be India's differential in front of England's power-packed batting line-up. Notably, Chakravarthy has dismissed England skipper Harry Brook thrice in five T20 innings.