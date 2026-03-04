'Match-winner': Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive spells

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared his thoughts on India's spin ace Varun Chakravarthy . Morkel emphasized that it's all about building confidence for Chakravarthy and avoiding overthinking. He also stressed the importance of executing skills effectively in such high-stakes matches. Despite being India's x-factor, Chakravarthy has leaked 35-plus runs in each of his last three outings.

Confidence boost Morkel's faith in Chakravarthy's abilities Morkel said, "I keep telling Varun that with the skill and variation he has, he has the ability to take a wicket almost every ball." He further explained that if Chakravarthy concedes a boundary due to an execution error, it is vital for him to move on quickly and commit to his next delivery. According to Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy has now taken at least one wicket in 20 consecutive T20I innings. The streak started in 2025.

Match preparation Focus on getting confidence back: Morkel to Chakravarthy Ahead of the semi-final, Morkel advised Chakravarthy to focus on getting his confidence back with the ball. He said it was all about getting his speeds, lengths, and control right while not overthinking. "To his credit, he wants to be a big-match performer for the team," Morkel said. "But he is a match-winner for us."

