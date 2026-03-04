LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / 'Match-winner': Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive spells
'Match-winner': Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive spells
Chakravarthy has leaked 35-plus runs in each of his last three outings

'Match-winner': Morne Morkel backs Varun Chakravarthy despite his expensive spells

By Parth Dhall
Mar 04, 2026
06:23 pm
What's the story

Ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final clash between India and England, bowling coach Morne Morkel has shared his thoughts on India's spin ace Varun Chakravarthy. Morkel emphasized that it's all about building confidence for Chakravarthy and avoiding overthinking. He also stressed the importance of executing skills effectively in such high-stakes matches. Despite being India's x-factor, Chakravarthy has leaked 35-plus runs in each of his last three outings.

Confidence boost

Morkel's faith in Chakravarthy's abilities

Morkel said, "I keep telling Varun that with the skill and variation he has, he has the ability to take a wicket almost every ball." He further explained that if Chakravarthy concedes a boundary due to an execution error, it is vital for him to move on quickly and commit to his next delivery. According to Cricbuzz, Chakravarthy has now taken at least one wicket in 20 consecutive T20I innings. The streak started in 2025.

Match preparation

Focus on getting confidence back: Morkel to Chakravarthy

Ahead of the semi-final, Morkel advised Chakravarthy to focus on getting his confidence back with the ball. He said it was all about getting his speeds, lengths, and control right while not overthinking. "To his credit, he wants to be a big-match performer for the team," Morkel said. "But he is a match-winner for us."

Advertisement

Performance

Chakravarthy could be the differential 

In seven T20 World Cup 2026 matches, Chakravarthy has taken 12 wickets at an average of 15.33. No other Indian bowler has over 10 wickets. However, he is coming off woeful spells by his standards against South Africa (1/47) and West Indies (1/40). He could be India's differential in front of England's power-packed batting line-up. Notably, Chakravarthy has dismissed England skipper Harry Brook thrice in five T20 innings.

Advertisement