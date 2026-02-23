T20 WC: Motie, Hosein shine with stellar spells against Zimbabwe

In a clinical display, West Indies hammered Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. WI showed their firepower by smashing 254/6, the second-highest total in the tournament. Blazing knocks from the Windies batters were matched by a concerted bowling effort. Zimbabwe perished for 147, with Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein sharing seven wickets.

Spells Zimbabwe lose three quick wickets Although Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett started positively for Zimbabwe, Matthew Forde cut short the former's stay. Hosein, who started the proceedings, dismissed Brian Bennett and Ryan Burl in the next over. This left Zimbabwe reeling at 20/3. Dion Myers and Sikandar Raza kept Zimbabwe afloat with a 32-run stand, but Gudakesh Motie handed them another blow, knocking over Myers.

Finish Zimbabwe lose by 107 runs Zimbabwe, who stared at a defeat, were somehow in the hunt with a 42-run partnership between Tony Munyonga and Raza. However, Motie removed Raza and Tashinga Musekiwa on successive balls in the 11th over. Zimbabwe were eventually down to 103/9 before Brad Evans's 21-ball 43 extended their innings. Forde wrapped up Zimbabwe's innings (147) by getting rid of Evans in the 18th over.

