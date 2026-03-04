How Abhishek Sharma has struggled against off-spinners: Know his stats

India would need their top order to fire in the impending ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Although the team management introduced Sanju Samson at the top to break the left-handed top order, Abhishek Sharma 's form is a cause for concern. Spinners have regularly uprooted the top-ranked T20I batter in the ongoing tournament. Here are his stats.

Threat How spin has threatened Abhishek India started the T20 World Cup with Abhishek and Ishan Kishan as openers, as well as Tilak Varma as the No. 3 batter. Considering the left-handed top order, teams started using off-spin in the Powerplay. The move trapped Abhishek, who has been dismissed thrice by spinners in the ongoing tournament. He departed without scoring on two of these occasions.

Information Abhishek cramped up Off-spinners have succeeded against Abhishek by denying him room to swing. The Indian opener has been perturbed by the back-of-a-length deliveries, as he gets cramped up. This cuts down Abhishek's inside-out shot, which he usually plays in his first few balls.

