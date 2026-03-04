T20 World Cup semifinal, India vs England: Key player matchups
What's the story
The much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal will see India take on England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Notably, the two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. The impending encounter will see quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.
#1
Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh
Despite bagging single-digit scores in his last two matches, Salt remains a threat at the top, especially on Mumbai's batting-friendly track. Meanwhile, India would want Arshdeep Singh to extend his knack for taking wickets in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Salt four times in 10 T20 innings. Salt has a strike rate of 113.63 in this battle.
#2
Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer
Abhishek Sharma and Jofra Archer clashed in the five-match T20I series in India last year. While India won the series 4-1, the left-handed opener dominated England's speedster. According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek hammered him for 61 runs off 33 balls without being dismissed. The tally includes a strike rate of 184.84. Archer conceded 4 sixes and 7 fours to Abhishek.
#3
Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah
Despite his poor form, Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is. This could be a perfect platform for him regain his Midas touch. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has been unplayable of late. He will certainly be a threat to Buttler. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Buttler four times in 14 T20 innings. His strike rate falls to 89.77.
#4
Other notable battles on offer
Abhishek has been falling prey to off-spinners in the Powerplay. It will be interesting to see if England introduce Will Jacks to exploit this. England's Harry Brook has been dismissed by a spinner in five of the seven matches so far. He fell to Varun Chakravarthy thrice in the 2025 series. England's Sam Curran could stop the dangerous Ishan Kishan with his slower balls.