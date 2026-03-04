T20 World Cup semifinal, India vs England: Key player matchups

The much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal will see India take on England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on March 5. Notably, the two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. The impending encounter will see quite a few riveting player battles. Here are a few of them.

#1 Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh Despite bagging single-digit scores in his last two matches, Salt remains a threat at the top, especially on Mumbai's batting-friendly track. Meanwhile, India would want Arshdeep Singh to extend his knack for taking wickets in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has dismissed Salt four times in 10 T20 innings. Salt has a strike rate of 113.63 in this battle.

#2 Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer Abhishek Sharma and Jofra Archer clashed in the five-match T20I series in India last year. While India won the series 4-1, the left-handed opener dominated England's speedster. According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek hammered him for 61 runs off 33 balls without being dismissed. The tally includes a strike rate of 184.84. Archer conceded 4 sixes and 7 fours to Abhishek.

#3 Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah Despite his poor form, Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is. This could be a perfect platform for him regain his Midas touch. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has been unplayable of late. He will certainly be a threat to Buttler. The right-arm pacer has dismissed Buttler four times in 14 T20 innings. His strike rate falls to 89.77.

