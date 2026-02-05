T20 World Cup 2026: All-round Afghanistan in group of death

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup will begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan, who reached their maiden semi-final in 2024, boast a strong side this time too, with Rashid Khan at the helm. The team is packed with young talent ready to showcase their skills and aim for victory. However, Afghanistan are placed in the group of death (Group D) along with New Zealand, South Africa, Canada, and the UAE.

Squad A look at Afghanistan's squad Afghanistan will miss the services of speedster Naveen-ul-Haq, who is out with a stress fracture in his right shoulder. Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, who was earlier in the reserves, replaced the Afghan seamer. Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Strengths A dominating spin attack led by Rashid Khan Afghanistan's recent success in T20Is revolved around Rashid Khan, the best spinner in T20 cricket. With Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman also bolstering the spin attack, Afghanistan are expected to outshine several oppositions in the sub-continent conditions. In the pace section, the Afghans have Fazalhaq Farooqi, the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2024 edition with India's Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, and Azmatullah Omarzai make it a world-class line-up.

Challenges Middle-order woes and fielding issues Despite a strong team, Afghanistan are still coping with the modernization of T20 batting. The middle order has been known to collapse early, making it difficult to chase big totals. Although Afghanistan have always been known to defend even par totals, they need to deliver in run-chases. Moreover, their fielding requires improvement for big stages.

Prospects What to expect from Afghanistan in T20 WC? Afghanistan reached their maiden T20 World Cup semi-final in 2024 after beating New Zealand and Australia. However, they lost to South Africa in the semis. The Asian conditions will favor their spin attack more this time. And matches against Canada and the UAE could make the Super 8 qualification smoother. However, New Zealand and South Africa would also challenge the Afghans in the group of death. Only two teams from each group will reach the Super 8.