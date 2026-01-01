Naveen is set to undergo surgery later this month

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury

By Parth Dhall 12:21 am Jan 16, 202612:21 am

In a blow to the Afghanistan cricket team, fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the impending three-match T20I series against West Indies and the following ICC T20 World Cup next month. The decision comes as he is set to undergo surgery later this month. While the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is yet to announce a replacement, they had previously named AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi as reserves for the T20 World Cup.