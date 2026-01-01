T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out due to injury
What's the story
In a blow to the Afghanistan cricket team, fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the impending three-match T20I series against West Indies and the following ICC T20 World Cup next month. The decision comes as he is set to undergo surgery later this month. While the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is yet to announce a replacement, they had previously named AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi as reserves for the T20 World Cup.
Injury impact
Naveen's injury history and recent performances
The exact nature of Naveen's injury remains unknown, but it is another setback for the player who last represented Afghanistan in December 2024. After that, he featured in SA20 and Major League Cricket (MLC). However, he missed the 2025 Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury. His last competitive matches were during ILT20 last year with MI Emirates (MIE).
Information
Afghanistan continue to miss his presence
Despite his injuries, Naveen-ul-Haq has been a wicket-taker for Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He is the highest wicket-taker for them among pacers in the format. In 48 T20Is, the right-arm seamer has taken 67 wickets at an average of 18.73.
Squad
Rashid Khan leaves SA20 for national duty
In other news, Rashid Khan has left MI Cape Town at SA20 2026 to lead Afghanistan in the T20I series against West Indies. Kieron Pollard will take his place for the remainder of the season. Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Ishaq (wicket-keeper), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Abdullah Ahmadzai. Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.