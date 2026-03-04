T20 World Cup 2026: Over 500 million viewers in India
The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup has set a new record in India, with over 500 million fans tuning in. This is the highest viewership ever for a T20 World Cup edition. The tournament's digital platform also saw a peak concurrent viewership of 60.5 million, highlighting its massive online engagement. ICC chairman Jay Shah expressed his delight at the milestone and hoped for more records to be broken as the tournament progresses into its knockout phase.
In his post on X, Shah said that the tournament was conceived with the goal of being the most "global" and "accessible" cricket event ever. He added that this vision is already coming to fruition. The first semifinal will be played at Eden Gardens, where New Zealand will take on an unbeaten South Africa. India and England will clash in the second semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The 2026 T20 World Cup has been witnessing one thriller after another. Unlike the 2024 event, several high-scoring encounters have graced the ongoing tournament. And the Associate nations have also stamped their authority here. The Afghanistan-South Africa encounter was decided with two Super Overs.
The journey of the @ICC #T20WorldCup 2026 began with the ambition to make it the most #global & #accessible Cricket event ever. I am humbled that viewership for the event in India has crossed 500 million, the highest ever for any T20 World Cup in history. It was also heartening…— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2026