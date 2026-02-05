T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka bank on home advantage

The 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner, and co-hosts Sri Lanka are gearing up for the tournament with home advantage. The team, led by Dasun Shanaka , would bank on their spin-bowling, especially on the turning tracks in Sri Lanka. Their opener will be against Ireland in Colombo at R. Premadasa Stadium. Have a look at their squad.

Squad A look at their squad Sri Lanka were the final side to confirm their T20 World Cup squad. They included Kamindu Mendis and dropped Dhananjaya de Silva. Pavan Rathnayake, who recently slammed an ODI ton, also made the cut along with the injured Eshan Malinga. Full squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Eshan Malinga.

Strengths Bowling unit's strength in middle overs Sri Lanka's bowling unit, comprising Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dunith Wellalage, is a major asset. They provide a wicket-taking threat in the middle overs without conceding boundaries. Dushmantha Chameera's new-ball pace further complements this strategy. Moreover, the conditions on the Lankan grounds could enforce dew, which could be the team's biggest weapon if they field first. SL's opener against Ireland will give the required clarity.

Weaknesses Risks that could derail their plans Sri Lanka's biggest risk is sudden batting collapses, something that was evident in their recent 3-0 series defeat to England at home. Notably, SL perished for 116 while chasing 129 in Pallekele in the final T20I. While their top order has the required stability, there is a question mark over their finishing skills. Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka would have to up the ante at the death.

