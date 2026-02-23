Have Pakistan ever beaten England in a T20 WC match? 

England and Pakistan will face off in a spin-dominated encounter in their respective second Super Eights clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday in Pallekele. The pitch is expected to favor slow bowlers, making it an interesting contest. While England started their Super 8 campaign with a win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan's first game in the stage got washed out. Here we decode the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Match history England have upper hand over Pakistan As per ESPNcricinfo, England have a clear edge over Pakistan with 21 wins out of 31 T20Is. One of these victories was determined by a Super Over. Only 9 games have gone in Pakistan's favor as the remaining one got washed out. Notably, the Brits have won each of their last five concluded T20Is against the Men in Green.

T20 WCs England's perfect record in T20 WCs In T20 World Cups, the two sides have met thrice previously, and the Brits emerged winners on all three occasions. England and Pakistan last met in the competition in the 2022 final in Hobart. It was a close affair as England chased down the 138-run target with six balls to spare. Ben Stokes scored a fifty in that match.

