T20 World Cup: Daren Sammy backs full-strength West Indies

West Indies , one of the teams to reach the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 unbeaten, are looking to carry that momentum into their upcoming match against Zimbabwe. Ahead of their first Super 8 encounter, head coach Daren Sammy expressed his confidence in the squad's potential. "It's the first time in a long time that we've had every single person that is available for the West Indies playing," he said.

Team dynamics Players understand their roles Sammy stressed the importance of each player understanding their role in the team. He said, "Each player has put in a conscious effort to pay a little bit more attention to the detail, the preparation, the planning." The coach believes this clarity makes it easier for players to execute their roles effectively. He added, "The guys believe they could do something special," highlighting his confidence in their potential.

Batting prowess West Indies's batting approach West Indies have shown a strong batting performance in the tournament, thanks to players like Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sherfane Rutherford. Sammy said their batting approach is based on hitting boundaries regularly. Hope plays a key role in this strategy as he builds innings and anchors the team when needed. The coach also praised Hetmyer's revival at No.3 and Rutherford's finishing skills.

Advertisement

Match preview All-rounders give West Indies an edge After beating Scotland, England, Nepal, and Italy in Group C, the Windies now gear up to face Zimbabwe in their first Super 8 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. They certainly have an edge with plenty of all-rounders in their squad. Romario Shepherd is likely to return from injury, making it a perfect combination for Mumbai's conditions. After the Zimbabwe clash, West Indies will face South Africa and India.

Advertisement