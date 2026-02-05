T20 World Cup 2026: ICC partners with Google's AI technology

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and tech giant Google have announced a new partnership for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The collaboration will see Google's Gemini platform serve as the Official AI Fan Companion, while Google Pixel will be the Official Smartphone of the tournament. The event is set to kick off in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

Fan engagement Google's AI technology to enhance fan experience The partnership between ICC and Google aims to deliver unique experiences for fans during the T20 World Cup, leveraging Google's advanced AI technology. Gemini will act as a creative partner for fans to better understand the game, while Pixel will offer high-quality experiences from inside stadiums. This collaboration is expected to revolutionize how cricket enthusiasts engage with the tournament.

Strategic alliance ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta on partnership Commenting on the partnership, ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said, "This partnership brings together two global organizations united by consumer focus, scale, purpose, and innovation." He further added that Google's expertise in connection, search, and AI aligns with ICC's goal of enhancing fan experiences. The collaboration intends to leverage technology for deeper engagement and enhanced experiences at the T20 World Cup.

Technological integration 'Thrilled to see how AI could enhance fan experience' Shekar Khosla, Google's VP Marketing in India, expressed his excitement about the partnership. He said they were thrilled to see how AI could enhance fan experience during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Now, with this new collaboration for the Men's T20 World Cup, Google plans to use Gemini's generative capabilities and Pixel's advanced imaging technology to offer features that empower fans creatively.

