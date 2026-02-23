'I don't see stats': Sahibzada Farhan on Virat Kohli's record

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has downplayed the importance of records and stats in cricket. Ahead of Pakistan's Super 8 match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Farhan was asked about Indian batter Virat Kohli 's record of 319 runs in an edition. He emphasized that his focus is on playing for the team rather than chasing individual milestones.

Game approach Farhan opens up on breaking records Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Farhan said, "If you ask me personally, I don't look at the stats, I don't look at records. Even when I perform, people tell me that I have hit so many sixes, played so many strikes, and scored so many runs." He stressed the importance of taking risks in T20 cricket and not getting bogged down by the pressure of breaking records.

Record holder Most runs in T20 WC history Kohli scored a whopping 319 runs in 2014, the most by a batter in a T20 World Cup edition. He averaged an incredible 106.33 with four fifties in six matches. Farhan, on the other hand, has already scored 220 runs at 73.33 with two 50-plus scores, including a ton. Notably, Babar Azam leads this list for Pakistan (303 runs in 2021). Farhan has been Pakistan's go-to batter in T20Is, scoring 1,142 runs at a strike rate of 134.35.

