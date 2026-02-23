T20 World Cup: Why India excluded Axar Patel against SA

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has clarified the rationale behind Axar Patel 's exclusion from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against South Africa. The decision was taken in consultation with skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, who both spoke to Axar before the match. All-rounder Washington Sundar was picked over Axar for this encounter, a move that has sparked debate among fans and experts alike.

Selection rationale Kotak explains rationale behind the decision Kotak explained that the decision to go with Sundar was based on the presence of left-handed batters in South Africa's top order. He said, "We thought that an off-spinner was needed because three left-handers were upfront." The batting coach also revealed that Sundar was supposed to bowl in the Powerplay but didn't, which could have changed the match dynamics.

Confidence assurance No hard feelings on Axar's part, assures Kotak Addressing concerns over Axar's confidence after being left out, Kotak said, "Axar is such a player; he has played so much and performed so much, he doesn't lack confidence." He also mentioned that the decision was communicated clearly to Axar by the head coach and captain. This was to ensure that there were no hard feelings on Axar's part after his exclusion.

Team adjustments Team India open to rethinking opening combination Kotak also hinted that India might have to rethink its opening combination, with Sanju Samson coming into the picture. He said, "Now we are in a situation where we have to think about whether we need to change anything or if we should still go with the same thing." This comes after Abhishek recorded ducks in three of his first four matches. Moreover, teams have been introducing off-spin early on due to India's three left-handers in the top order.

