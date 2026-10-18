'Reality check': Taskin Ahmed on Bangladesh's batting collapse against Zimbabwe
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has termed the team's batting collapse in the ODI tri-series opener against Zimbabwe as a "reality check." The statement comes after Bangladesh was bowled out for just 172 runs in 33.4 overs, losing by 99 runs in their opening match of the tri-nation ODI series. The defeat came despite a strong start with the ball and marked Towhid Hridoy's first match as full-time ODI captain.
Batting potential
Should have chased the target: Taskin
Taskin, who bagged three wickets in the match, refused to blame Litton Das's absence for the defeat.
He said that 270 runs was definitely a chaseable target on the batting-friendly Abu Dhabi wicket.
"We actually didn't play well, meaning we should have chased it," Taskin told reporters after the game.
He added that just one partnership could have changed the game's outcome, but mistakes were made repeatedly in batting.
Improvement areas
The need to build consistency and game awareness
Taskin stressed on the need for consistency and game awareness in the team.
He said, "The problem is with consistency and it has been observed that we need to build this consistency and game awareness."
The pacer added that every batsman has proven their ability to bat well, but as a team, they collapse quickly under pressure.
"If we want to be a big team, we somehow have to overcome this," he said.
Away series
Areas of improvement for Bangladesh
When asked about Bangladesh's poor record in away bilateral series since 2023, Taskin said it was a reality check showing areas of improvement.
"No, actually, this has been a reality check, showing us which areas we need to improve," he said.
The pacer stressed the need for improvement across departments and hoped that the batsmen would smartly correct their mistakes and make a comeback in the upcoming matches.