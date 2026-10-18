'Reality check': Taskin Ahmed on Bangladesh's batting collapse against Zimbabwe

Taskin, who bagged three wickets in the match, refused to blame Litton Das's absence for the defeat.

He said that 270 runs was definitely a chaseable target on the batting-friendly Abu Dhabi wicket.

"We actually didn't play well, meaning we should have chased it," Taskin told reporters after the game.

He added that just one partnership could have changed the game's outcome, but mistakes were made repeatedly in batting.