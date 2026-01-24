Stan Wawrinka's Australian Open journey ended by Taylor Fritz: Stats

Stan Wawrinka , who is set to retire from professional tennis at the end of this year, bowed out of the 2026 Australian Open . The 40-year-old Swiss ace was beaten in the third round by sixth seed Taylor Fritz on Saturday. Fritz beat Wawrinka in four sets at the John Cain Arena. He won 7-6, 2-6, 6-4. 6-4 to reach the 4th round.

AO Wawrinka ends his AO journey with 45-19 win-loss record Wawrinka's Australian Open journey ended with the veteran picking up a 45-19 win-loss record. having made his Australian Open debut in men's singles back in 2006, Wawrinka went on to win his only title in 2014. He was also a two-time semi-finalist here in Melbourne (2015 and 2017). This was the 5th time he exited from the third round at AO.

Information Wawrinka is 160-72 at Grand Slams Wawrinka, who will next be seen at the French Open in terms of Grand Slam events, owns a 160-72 win-loss record. He is a three-time Grand Slam winner and a one-time runner-up.

Frtitz Fritz gets to 67-37 win-loss record at Slams With this four-set victory over Wawrinka, Fritz is now 19-9 at AO. He has reached the fourth round or more at AO for the third time in his career. Overall at Grand Slams, Fritz owns a win-loss record of 67-37. He has reached the fourth round or more for the 10th time at Grand Slams. Notably, Fritz is a one-time finalist at Grand Slams.

Do you know? Fritz levels with Wawrinka in terms of H2H record In terms of the head-to-head record between the two players on ATP Tour, Fritz is now 2-2 against Wawrinka. This was their 2nd meeting at Grand Slams. Wawrinka won their only meeting before this at 2016 Wimbledon.