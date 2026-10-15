Trent Boult signs BBL deal with Sydney Thunder: Key stats
What's the story
New Zealand's star pacer, Trent Boult, has signed a one-year deal with Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. The 37-year-old will join his fellow Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson in what is expected to be a major boost for their bowling line-up. Boult is one of New Zealand's greatest bowlers, with over 600 wickets in international cricket. Here we look at his stellar stats in the T20 format.
Team spirit
Boult's hopes for the upcoming season
Boult expressed his excitement about playing in the BBL again, hoping to replicate Ferguson's involvement with the team and fans.
He said, "Cricket has given me so much over the years and I'm still at the stage where I love going out there, contributing, taking wickets and trying to be aggressive in the Powerplay."
The addition of Boult is expected to strengthen Sydney Thunder's bowling attack significantly.
Stats
Most T20 wickets by NZ bowler
Earlier this year, Boult became the first Kiwi bowler to complete 350 wickets in T20 matches.
Across 325 matches in the format, Boult has taken 372 wickets at an average of 25.82, as per Cricinfo.
His economy is a fine 8.15. Tim Southee (348) and Ish Sodhi (335) are the only other Kiwi bowlers in the 300-wicket club.
Notably, 83 of Boult's wickets have come in 61 T20Is at 21.43. He retired from international cricket in 2024.
IPL
Nearly 150 scalps in IPL
The majority of Boult's T20 wickets have come in the Indian Premier League (145 at 27.13).
The Major League Cricket is the only other franchise competition that has seen the 37-year-old claim 50-plus wickets (54 at 21.64).
Boult has played eight BBL games so far, all for Melbourne Stars in the 2022-23 season. He has taken eight wickets in these matches at 31.12.
T20s
Boult owns a fifer in T20s
While Boult made his T20 debut in 2009, his maiden five-wicket haul in the format came in August this year.
The achievement came during the European T20 Premier League 2026 while playing for Edinburgh Castle Rockers against Glasgow Cosmic at Sportpark Stadium, Netherlands.
Boult's exceptional bowling performance saw him take 5 wickets for just 24 runs in four overs.
Besides a solitary fifer, his tally includes five four-wicket hauls.