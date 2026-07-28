Trent Boult becomes first NZ bowler with 350 T20 wickets
What's the story
Trent Boult, the legendary New Zealand pacer, has become the first Kiwi bowler to complete 350 wickets in T20 matches. He achieved this remarkable feat during the 2026 The Hundred match between Southern Brave and MI London at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The left-arm fast bowler took two wickets in the game as MI London prevailed by three wickets. Here we look at Boult's stats and records.
Knock
Boult reaches the milestone in style
Boult reached his 350th T20 wicket by dismissing opener Ben McKinney for a two-ball duck.
His next wicket was Nikhil Chaudhary (15), which took his tally to an impressive 351 wickets.
Boult's 20 balls in the game resulted in just 15 runs and 13 dots.
His efforts meant the Brave were restricted to 129/9 while batting first.
Despite playing his last game for the Black Caps for over two years now, Boult continues to be a key player in franchise leagues around the world.
He is particularly known for his brilliance with the new ball.
Stats
Boult ahead of Southee, Sodhi
Across 310 matches in the format, Boult has taken 351 wickets at 26.27, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.17.
While Boult became the first New Zealander with 350 T20 wickets, Tim Southee (348) and Ish Sodhi (335) are the only other Kiwi bowlers in the 300-wicket club.
Notably, 83 of Boult's wickets have come in 61 T20Is at 21.43.
Career
Nearly 150 scalps in IPL
The majority of Boult's T20 wickets have come in the Indian Premier League (145 at 27.13).
The Major League Cricket is the only other franchise competition that has seen the 37-year-old claim 50-plus wickets (54 at 21.64).
His 11 outings at The Hundred have resulted in 10 wickets at 22.80.