Trent Boult becomes first NZ bowler with 350 T20 wickets

Boult reached his 350th T20 wicket by dismissing opener Ben McKinney for a two-ball duck.

His next wicket was Nikhil Chaudhary (15), which took his tally to an impressive 351 wickets.

Boult's 20 balls in the game resulted in just 15 runs and 13 dots.

His efforts meant the Brave were restricted to 129/9 while batting first.

Despite playing his last game for the Black Caps for over two years now, Boult continues to be a key player in franchise leagues around the world.

He is particularly known for his brilliance with the new ball.