Trent Boult claims his first five-wicket haul in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Former New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult has finally claimed his first-ever five-wicket haul in the T20 format. The achievement came during the European T20 Premier League 2026 while playing for Edinburgh Castle Rockers against Glasgow Cosmic at Sportpark Stadium, Netherlands. Boult's exceptional bowling performance saw him take 5 wickets for just 24 runs in four overs. Notably, this match marked Boult's debut in ETPL.
Bowling brilliance
Boult's exceptional spell
Boult's bowling prowess was on full display as he dismissed Jason Roy, Richard Berrington, Ali Khan, Paul van Meekeren, and Lungi Ngidi.
His efforts were instrumental in helping Edinburgh Castle Rockers bowl out Glasgow Cosmic for a mere 115 runs.
The Castle Rockers later won this contest by seven wickets.
This performance marks a new high in Boult's T20 career as he had never taken five wickets in a single match before this one.
Career stats
Best figures in a T20 match
Before this match, Boult's best bowling figures in a T20 match were 4/13 against Sri Lanka in 2022.
In franchise T20 cricket, his best figures were 4/17 for MI New York during the 2025 Major League Cricket season.
This five-wicket haul comes as a welcome change after a relatively quiet run for Boult in SA20, IPL, MLC, and The Hundred tournaments.
Continued presence
Boult's continued dominance in T20 cricket
Though Boult retired from international cricket in 2024, he has continued to make his mark in franchise cricket across the globe.
His experience and ability to strike early were evident as he tore through the batting order of Glasgow Cosmic.
This helped Edinburgh Castle Rockers take control of the match and gave them an edge in this newly launched ETPL tournament.
Stats
Here are his T20 stats
Earlier this year, Boult became the first Kiwi bowler to complete 350 wickets in the T20 format.
Across 316 matches, Boult has now raced to 361 wickets at an average of 26.07, as per Cricinfo.
Besides a solitary fifer, his tally includes five four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 8.18.
Notably, 83 of Boult's wickets have come in 61 T20Is at 21.43.
The majority of Boult's T20 wickets have come in the Indian Premier League (145 at 27.13).