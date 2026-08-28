Trent Boult claims his first five-wicket haul in T20s: Stats 

Before this match, Boult's best bowling figures in a T20 match were 4/13 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

In franchise T20 cricket, his best figures were 4/17 for MI New York during the 2025 Major League Cricket season.

This five-wicket haul comes as a welcome change after a relatively quiet run for Boult in SA20, IPL, MLC, and The Hundred tournaments.