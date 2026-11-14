India win Under-19 Asia Cup, beat Pakistan in final

The match was on a knife-edge when India needed 29 runs off 16 balls.

Ahmed Hussain, Pakistan's bowler, had eight runs to defend in the final over but ended up conceding five runs in his first five balls.

Ulva then hit a drive over long-off to seal India's victory with just one ball remaining.

He was supported by No. 11 Chigurupati Venkata who scored an impressive eight-ball 11 in his tournament debut.