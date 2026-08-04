UEFA threatening legal action against FIFA? All we know
What's the story
The Football Association (FA) is set to withdraw its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The move comes amid growing discontent over a failed attempt to sell stakes in the World Cup and UEFA's threat of legal action against FIFA over Infantino's controversial plan. Earlier, the Welsh FA became the first football association to officially withdraw its backing for Infantino's re-election as FIFA president.
Legal challenges
UEFA threatens legal action against FIFA
UEFA has officially threatened legal action against FIFA over Infantino's World Cup sell-off plan.
In a letter dated July 31, the European football governing body said it was "actively considering legal action, arbitration, and/or regulatory complaints" regarding FIFA's scrapped proposal.
Key members of the FIFA administration have also been warned not to destroy any evidence that may be required during potential litigation proceedings.
Withdrawal impact
FA's withdrawal marks a significant shift
The FA intends to formally withdraw its previous letter supporting Infantino's re-election, marking a major shift in Europe's strategy to oust him from office.
As mentioned, the Welsh FA was the first to officially withdraw its support for Infantino's re-election as FIFA president, with their Swedish counterparts following suit later on Monday.
More letters and announcements are expected in the coming days, all aimed at putting maximum pressure on Infantino.
Leadership transition
FIFA's initial proposal and potential successors for Infantino
FIFA's initial proposal to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion from external investors by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE.
The governing body said its plans could deliver over $10 billion in "football development funding" over four years.
Potential successors for Infantino include Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the AFC; CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani; and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who has a different vision for football governance.