Umpire killed over run-out decision dispute in Andhra Pradesh: Details
What's the story
In a shocking incident, an umpire was brutally stabbed to death over a dispute regarding a run-out decision in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as reported by NDTV. The victim, Dola Ajith Babu (21), was officiating at a local ground with his friend Budumuri Chiranjeevi when the incident occurred on Sunday evening. An argument broke out between players from two teams over the controversial call.
Escalation
What exactly happened on the day?
Ajith and Chiranjeevi managed to calm the situation on the field. However, a spectator named Kanta Kishore lost his temper and started abusing both umpires and players. After the match, Ajith, Chiranjeevi, and some friends went to a nearby spot where another argument broke out. Kishore suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked both umpires in this second confrontation.
Information
Here's what the Circle Inspector said!
"Ajith Babu and Chiranjeevi intervened and settled the issue on the field. However, one of the spectators, Kanta Kishore, became angry and started abusing the umpires and players," Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao said.
Aftermath
Ajith was killed in the attack
Ajith was stabbed in the chest and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors. Chiranjeevi also sustained injuries in the attack while another man who tried to intervene was also hurt. Ajith's father, Dola Appala Raju, has filed a murder complaint against Kishore under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).