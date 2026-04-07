Umpire killed over run-out decision dispute in Andhra Pradesh: Details

In a shocking incident, an umpire was brutally stabbed to death over a dispute regarding a run-out decision in Visakhapatnam , Andhra Pradesh , as reported by NDTV. The victim, Dola Ajith Babu (21), was officiating at a local ground with his friend Budumuri Chiranjeevi when the incident occurred on Sunday evening. An argument broke out between players from two teams over the controversial call.

Escalation What exactly happened on the day? Ajith and Chiranjeevi managed to calm the situation on the field. However, a spectator named Kanta Kishore lost his temper and started abusing both umpires and players. After the match, Ajith, Chiranjeevi, and some friends went to a nearby spot where another argument broke out. Kishore suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked both umpires in this second confrontation.

Information Here's what the Circle Inspector said! "Ajith Babu and Chiranjeevi intervened and settled the issue on the field. However, one of the spectators, Kanta Kishore, became angry and started abusing the umpires and players," Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao said.

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