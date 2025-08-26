Umran Malik among wickets on return to competitive cricket: Stats

Indian express pacer Umran Malik made a remarkable return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. The right-arm seamer, known to touch the 150kph-mark, was impressive in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament match against Odisha. Malik missed the tournament opener against Railways but came back strong in his second match. His career has been plagued by perpetual injuries so far.

Comeback details Malik's fiery spell Malik made a strong statement with his express bowling, picking up two wickets in quick succession. He first dismissed Odisha opener OM T Munde with a searing in-swinger, knocking him over. The pacer then sent captain Subhranshu Senapati back for a golden duck after an inside edge crashed onto the stumps. Malik finished with 2/35 as Odisha scored 314 runs.

Career goals Malik eyes comeback to national side Malik, who shot to fame in IPL 2022 with a record 156.9kph delivery, last played top-flight cricket during the 2024 season. The speedster spent nearly six months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru during his rehabilitation. Ahead of the Buchi Babu Tournament, Malik stated that he sees the upcoming domestic season as a stepping stone toward his return to the Indian national team.