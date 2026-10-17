MLC owner Sanjay Govil pursuing Big Bash League franchise

In a conversation with Cricinfo, Govil has expressed his interest in the Renegades franchise, saying "it's on the radar." However, he is also considering other franchises, particularly Hobart Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have several players who double up with Freedom and are coached by Ricky Ponting, Hurricanes's head of strategy and Tasmania's favorite son.

Govil said he doesn't want to get into a bidding war for the teams but is keen on investing where he can make an impact.