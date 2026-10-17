MLC owner Sanjay Govil pursuing Big Bash League franchise
What's the story
Sanjay Govil, a prominent American tech entrepreneur and owner of Washington Freedom in Major League Cricket (MLC), is eyeing the acquisition of a Big Bash League (BBL) franchise. He is considering either a 50% stake or full ownership as part of his plan to build a portfolio of T20 franchises that AI cannot replace in the future. The move comes after Cricket Australia's decision to privatize the BBL, with Melbourne Renegades's sale process already underway.
Acquisition interest
Govil interested in Renegades, considering other franchises
In a conversation with Cricinfo, Govil has expressed his interest in the Renegades franchise, saying "it's on the radar." However, he is also considering other franchises, particularly Hobart Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes have several players who double up with Freedom and are coached by Ricky Ponting, Hurricanes's head of strategy and Tasmania's favorite son.
Govil said he doesn't want to get into a bidding war for the teams but is keen on investing where he can make an impact.
Infrastructure development
Freedom's new cricket ground to be ready by 2027
Govil is also investing in the development of Freedom's cricket ground in Frederick. The project is expected to cost "tens of millions" and be ready by the 2027 MLC season.
He has shown interest in investing in Hurricanes's new ground as well, saying he would look at the economics but is all for ensuring top-notch facilities for teams.
Rebranding opposition
Govil against rebranding teams
Despite the fears of BBL's privatization radically altering the competition, Govil is against rebranding teams.
His stance could make him more appealing to other clubs such as Perth Scorchers, who want to keep their name and colors.
"I don't believe in change for the sake of it," he said. "I always believe that local identity and local culture is very important."
Investment view
Sports as an asset that can't be replaced by AI
Govil sees sports as an asset that can't be replaced by AI in the future. He believes it is a great diversification asset and encompasses everything people enjoy.
"To me, the BBL is probably the number two T20 league in the world. I think it's a great opportunity to get into," he said, highlighting his interest in investing in cricket franchises.