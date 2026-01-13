VHT 2025/26: These prominent names faltered in quarter-finals 

The quarter-finals of the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy , India's top domestic 50-over tournament, have concluded. The semi-finals are set to be played on January 15 and January 16. Karnataka will take on Vidarbha in the first semi-final, while Saurashtra will face Punjab in the second. While many star players made an impact in these knockout matches, some failed to make a mark. Here we look at the prominent names who faltered in the quarter-final stage.

#1 Nitish Rana bags golden duck Delhi were folded for 224 while chasing 301 against Vidarbha. Nitish Rana's dismissal for a golden duck was a vital moment in the game. Though the southpaw played some fine knocks this season, he could not make a mark in the quarters. Pacer Nachiket Bhute was the one to dismiss him. However, Rana took two wickets in the game with his off-spin (2/19 from three overs).

#2 Venkatesh Iyer also bagged duck Venkatesh Iyer was another notable name who bagged a duck in the quarters. Chasing a massive 346 against Punjab, the Madhya Pradesh skipper arrived at number five but could only last a couple of balls. Medium pacer Sanvir Singh trapped him lbw, leaving MP reeling at 57/4. Punjab eventually won by 183 runs. In the first innings, Iyer trapped two batters in an expensive spell (2/60 from 7 overs).

#3 Rinku Singh managed 13 runs Uttar Pradesh skipper Rinku Singh's average and strike rate in the league stage of this season exceeded 135. However, he was dismissed for a 20-ball in the quarter-finals against Saurashtra. Prerak Mankad brought an early end to his innings. Nevertheless, the other UP batters stepped up as the team compiled 310/8 while batting first. Saurashtra later chased down the total via the VJD method.