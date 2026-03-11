IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans appoint Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach
What's the story
Gujarat Titans have appointed former India wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Dahiya as their assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The franchise announced the decision on Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to strengthen their coaching setup ahead of the tournament. Dahiya's appointment comes just after the team signed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden as batting coach.
Coaching career
Dahiya's coaching career in IPL
Dahiya's coaching career has seen him work with several IPL franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. He has a wealth of experience from both playing and coaching roles in Indian cricket. The former gloveman played 19 ODIs and two Tests for India during his international career and was also a key player in Delhi's domestic setup.
Past achievements
Dahiya's journey and GT's performance in IPL
After retiring from professional cricket, Dahiya moved into coaching and earned a stellar reputation in the domestic circuit. He was part of the Delhi support staff when the team lifted the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season. Since making their IPL debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching playoffs three times out of four seasons and winning their maiden title.