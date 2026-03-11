IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans appoint Vijay Dahiya as assistant coach

Dahiya's coaching career has seen him work with several IPL franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants . He has a wealth of experience from both playing and coaching roles in Indian cricket. The former gloveman played 19 ODIs and two Tests for India during his international career and was also a key player in Delhi's domestic setup.

Past achievements

Dahiya's journey and GT's performance in IPL

After retiring from professional cricket, Dahiya moved into coaching and earned a stellar reputation in the domestic circuit. He was part of the Delhi support staff when the team lifted the Ranji Trophy title in the 2007-08 season. Since making their IPL debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching playoffs three times out of four seasons and winning their maiden title.