Vinicius Junior handed 4-match ban for hair-pulling incident: Details here

Vinicius four-match ban includes two games for "behaving violently... (while) not being in a position to challenge for the ball" and another two matches for "protests" against the officials.

The suspension means he will miss Real Madrid's upcoming matches against Sevilla (October 18), Barcelona (October 25), Racing Santander (November 1), and Valencia (November 7).

His absence from these fixtures could significantly affect Real Madrid's performance, especially in the high-stakes El Clasico against Barcelona.