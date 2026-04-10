IPL 2026: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out; LSG to name replacement 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have confirmed that Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. LSG's director of cricket, Tom Moody, announced this during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday. The franchise is "preparing" to announce a replacement for Hasaranga in the next 24-48 hours.

Injury update Hasaranga yet to recover from injury Hasaranga, who was bought by LSG for ₹2 crore in the 2026 mini-auction, has been sitting out since injuring his hamstring during Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener in February. He also failed to take Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) mandatory fitness test earlier this week. Notably, SLC had mandated that the centrally contracted players undergo a fitness test to get an NOC for IPL participation.

Team resilience LSG have performed well in IPL 2026 Despite Hasaranga's absence, LSG have fared well in IPL 2026. They are currently fifth in the standings with two wins out of three matches. Their spin attack consists of Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, and Shahbaz Ahmed. However, Hasaranga's mystery spin remains indispensable. The Lankan spinner has taken 340 T20 wickets so far. Fast bowler Mohsin Khan has also been unavailable since LSG's opening match due to some "stiffness," as Moody confirmed on Thursday.

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