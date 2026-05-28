WI men's side to host SL, NZ, Pakistan across formats
What's the story
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the men's side will host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan during the 2026 home season. The tours of Sri Lanka and Pakistan will include Test matches. The white-ball series against Sri Lanka will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston from June 3, with the Test matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, starting June 25.
Venue details
SL tour of WI: Schedule
The West Indies men's team will also host New Zealand for a five-match ODI series between July 11 and 21. The matches will be played at Guyana's National Stadium (the first three) and at Kensington Oval in Barbados (the last two). After the New Zealand tour, Pakistan will visit the Caribbean for two Tests (July 25 and August 2). The matches will be held at different venues in Trinidad & Tobago: Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen's Park Oval.
Championship standing
WTC matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan
The Test matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Currently, the Windies are at the bottom (ninth) after losing seven of their eight games in the 2025-27 cycle. While Pakistan are just above WI, the Lankans are placed fourth.
Twitter Post
Here's the official schedule
It's Official, WI OUTSIDE for 2026! 🌴🏏😎— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 27, 2026
The West Indies Men's International Home Series is on! 🔥
📆 June 3 - August 6
📍Jamaica • Antigua • Guyana • Barbados • Trinidad
Get Tickets🎟️ on 🔗https://t.co/j5uFpn9Hxx#WIOutside #WIvSL #WIvNZ #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/vTPLlznt1z