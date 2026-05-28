LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / WI men's side to host SL, NZ, Pakistan across formats
WI men's side to host SL, NZ, Pakistan across formats
West Indies will host three sides in Tests and ODIs

WI men's side to host SL, NZ, Pakistan across formats

By Parth Dhall
May 28, 2026
10:14 am
What's the story

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the men's side will host Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan during the 2026 home season. The tours of Sri Lanka and Pakistan will include Test matches. The white-ball series against Sri Lanka will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston from June 3, with the Test matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, starting June 25.

Venue details

SL tour of WI: Schedule

The West Indies men's team will also host New Zealand for a five-match ODI series between July 11 and 21. The matches will be played at Guyana's National Stadium (the first three) and at Kensington Oval in Barbados (the last two). After the New Zealand tour, Pakistan will visit the Caribbean for two Tests (July 25 and August 2). The matches will be held at different venues in Trinidad & Tobago: Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen's Park Oval.

Championship standing

WTC matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

The Test matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Currently, the Windies are at the bottom (ninth) after losing seven of their eight games in the 2025-27 cycle. While Pakistan are just above WI, the Lankans are placed fourth.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Here's the official schedule

Advertisement