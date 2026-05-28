WI men's side to host SL, NZ, Pakistan across formats

Venue details

SL tour of WI: Schedule

The West Indies men's team will also host New Zealand for a five-match ODI series between July 11 and 21. The matches will be played at Guyana's National Stadium (the first three) and at Kensington Oval in Barbados (the last two). After the New Zealand tour, Pakistan will visit the Caribbean for two Tests (July 25 and August 2). The matches will be held at different venues in Trinidad & Tobago: Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen's Park Oval.