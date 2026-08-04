When did India last lose Test series vs Sri Lanka? 

The two teams have locked horns in six bilateral Test series since the 2008 affair, three each in Sri Lanka and India.

While India won five of these series, the 2010 affair on SL soil ended in a 1-1 draw.

The last time India played a Test series in Sri Lanka, they were led by Virat Kohli and won the series 3-0 in 2017.

Kohli also captained them to a 2-1 win on the 2015 SL Test tour.