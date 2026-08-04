When did India last lose Test series vs Sri Lanka?
What's the story
Team India is gearing up for a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15. This will be India's first Test tour to the island nation in nine years, with their last visit dating back to 2017. The two teams have played a total of 46 Tests since 1982, with India leading the head-to-head record at 22-7, as per Cricinfo. Meanwhile, here we look at when India last lost a Test series against the Lankan Lions.
Revisit
A 2-1 win in 2008
Notably, Sri Lanka's last Test series victory over India dates way back to 2008.
The former hosted the series and won the three-match affair 2-1.
In a one-sided encounter, Sri Lanka won the opener by an innings and 239 runs in Colombo.
India then bounced back in Galle and triumphed by 170 runs.
Colombo's P Sara Oval hosted the series decider, which saw SL claim an eight-wicket win.
Mahela Jayawardene was the Lankan skipper in that series as Anil Kumble led India.
Battle
How did the two teams fare after that series
The two teams have locked horns in six bilateral Test series since the 2008 affair, three each in Sri Lanka and India.
While India won five of these series, the 2010 affair on SL soil ended in a 1-1 draw.
The last time India played a Test series in Sri Lanka, they were led by Virat Kohli and won the series 3-0 in 2017.
Kohli also captained them to a 2-1 win on the 2015 SL Test tour.
Home advantage
India's Test record against Sri Lanka
Team India has never lost a Test match to Sri Lanka on home soil. Out of 22 Tests played at home, India have won 13 and drawn nine.
However, the away record is slightly different, with India winning nine and losing seven out of 24 Tests played in Sri Lanka.
The last time India lost a Test match in the island nation was back in 2015.
Previous victories
Three Test series wins over India
Sri Lanka have so far won just three of their 17 bilateral Test series against India.
While four series were drawn, India emerged winners as many as 10 times.
This record gives Shubman Gill's team a major boost ahead of the upcoming Test series.
Notably, the Lankans have lost eight of their last 10 Tests against India, while the remaining two were drawn affairs.