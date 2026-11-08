Numbers that define MS Dhoni's white-ball captaincy

Between 2007 and 2018, Dhoni led India in 200 ODIs. Under him, India won 110 and lost 74 games (Tied: 5 and NR: 11).

He remains the only Indian captain to have won 100-plus ODIs, with Mohammad Azharuddin being a distant second (90).

Only one other player has led India in as many ODIs as Dhoni has won while leading - Sourav Ganguly (led 146 times and won 76).