Numbers that define MS Dhoni's white-ball captaincy
What's the story
Not many are destined to win each of the three limited-overs ICC trophies, that too while leading. The man behind this record, MS Dhoni's uncanny outlook on the game puts him in a different league. His out-of-the-box captaincy made headlines throughout his career. Dhoni, who wasn't in the initial reckoning, is now among the veterans who revolutionized Indian cricket.
Wins
A staggering 110 ODI wins as captain
Between 2007 and 2018, Dhoni led India in 200 ODIs. Under him, India won 110 and lost 74 games (Tied: 5 and NR: 11).
He remains the only Indian captain to have won 100-plus ODIs, with Mohammad Azharuddin being a distant second (90).
Only one other player has led India in as many ODIs as Dhoni has won while leading - Sourav Ganguly (led 146 times and won 76).
Average
50-plus average while leading
Dhoni, the batter, only excelled while leading India across formats.
He is the only player to lead in 100-plus ODIs and have an average of over 50 with the bat.
As captain, the 45-year-old hammered 6,641 runs from 172 innings at a remarkable average of 53.55. The tally includes 6 tons and 47 half-centuries.
Australia's Ricky Ponting trails Dhoni with an average of 42.91.
Experience
Most T20 World Cup matches as captain
In 2007, Dhoni took over the mantle at the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. The rest is history!
Nobody is more experienced than Dhoni in terms of leading in the tournament.
Dhoni led India in six T20 World Cup editions, tallying 33 games. Under him, India won 20 and lost 11 games (Tied: 1 and NR: 1).
Information
Win percentage as captain in ODI WC
In the ODI World Cup, Dhoni's win percentage as captain is 82.35. He lost just two of his 17 World Cup matches while leading, winning 14 (Tied: 1). With Dhoni at the helm, India won the 2011 edition and reached the 2015 semi-finals.