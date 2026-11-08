2nd Test, Kevin Wickham slams twin half-centuries versus Bangladesh: Stats

Wickham showcased his mettle after arriving shortly ahead of lunch.

Alongside Hodge, the duo dominated the 2nd session, adding quality runs along the way and scoring at 4.67 runs an over.

After tea, the pair surpassed 150 partnership runs before Hodge completed his hundred.

In the 68th over of WI's innings, spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Wickham, who was caught while trying to attempt a flick.