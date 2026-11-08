2nd Test, Kevin Wickham slams twin half-centuries versus Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team's Kevin Wickham made his presence felt with a solid knock of 78 in the match's 3rd innings against hosts Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Wickham arrived on his side was 119/2 on Day 4. He added a massive 165-run stand with centurion Kavem Hodge, who was left unscathed on 140 as the Windies finished the day strongly (345/3).
Summary
Wickham showcases his mettle in massive stand alongside Hodge
Wickham showcased his mettle after arriving shortly ahead of lunch.
Alongside Hodge, the duo dominated the 2nd session, adding quality runs along the way and scoring at 4.67 runs an over.
After tea, the pair surpassed 150 partnership runs before Hodge completed his hundred.
In the 68th over of WI's innings, spinner Taijul Islam dismissed Wickham, who was caught while trying to attempt a flick.
Runs
A look at the debutant's numbers
Wickham's 78 came off 107 balls. He slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes.
Earlier in WI's 1st innings, Wickham managed 61 off 145 balls.
Notably, this is Wickham's debut match for the Windies. He owns 139 runs at a stellar 69.5 (50s: 2).
As per Cricinfo, Wickham has raced to 1,611 runs in First-Class cricket from 26 matches (40 innings) at 41-plus.
He owns six hundreds and six fifties.
Do you know?
A rare record set by Wickham
As per Cricinfo, Wickham is now the 8th West Indies batter to smash two fifty-plus scores on debut and the first to do so since 1978. Sewdatt Shivnarine was the last West Indian to achieve the mark, scoring 53 and 63 versus Australia in 1978.