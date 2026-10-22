England's Will Jacks smashes his sixth ODI fifty: Key stats
What's the story
England all-rounder Will Jacks smashed a blistering 66* (30) against Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-Series encounter in Rawalpindi. Adding a 185-run stand with Harry Brook, who completed his double-century, he propelled England to a mammoth 429/4 in 50 overs. Jacks, who returned unbeaten, raced to his sixth half-century in the format. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Jacks aces death overs
Jacks came in after England lost Joe Root in the 38th over. They seemed poised for a 350-plus total at 244/3.
The former joined Brook, who smashed 112 in the 185-run stand between the duo.
While the England captain completed his double-ton, Jacks returned unbeaten on 66 off 30 balls. He hammered 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Numbers
A look at his ODI numbers
As mentioned, Jacks completed his sixth ODI half-century. He is yet to reach three figures.
In 31 ODIs, the English all-rounder has raced to 887 runs at an average of 36.95. His strike rate in the format is over 100 (104.47).
This was Jacks's second ODI fifty against the Lankans. His strike rate against them is 117.96.
Information
Nearly 1,400 List A runs
Jacks, one of the emerging spin-bowling all-rounders, now has 1,393 runs from 53 List A games at an average of around 30. His tally includes 8 half-centuries and a ton.