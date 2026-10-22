England's Will Jacks smashes his sixth ODI fifty: Key stats

Jacks came in after England lost Joe Root in the 38th over. They seemed poised for a 350-plus total at 244/3.

The former joined Brook, who smashed 112 in the 185-run stand between the duo.

While the England captain completed his double-ton, Jacks returned unbeaten on 66 off 30 balls. He hammered 8 fours and 3 sixes.