Will Jasprit Bumrah feature in New Zealand ODI series?
What's the story
India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, as per Times of India. The decision comes as part of a strategy by the Indian cricket team management, who want him to focus on the red-ball leg of the tour. Despite being fully fit, Bumrah is expected to increase his workload by playing in a third India A fixture before joining the side for the series opener in Wellington.
Training schedule
Bumrah to play 3rd India A fixture
Bumrah has already started his red-ball preparations in Ahmedabad.
He is expected to reach the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) later this month before heading to New Zealand.
The India A fixture will begin on November 6, giving enough time for Bumrah to prepare for the first Test in Wellington starting November 19.
This strategic approach prioritizes his fitness and readiness for long-term commitments over short-term gains.
Long-term planning
Team management prioritizes Bumrah's readiness for Tests
The Indian team management is focused on ensuring Bumrah's availability and readiness for the upcoming Tests.
They have had multiple discussions with key personnel, considering not just New Zealand but also the five Tests against Australia early next year.
This long-term strategy is likely to keep Bumrah away from inconsequential bilateral matches in the lead-up to these important series.
WTC emphasis
India's ODI and Test squads to be announced soon
The source emphasized that the current focus is on the World Test Championship (WTC), and all efforts will be directed toward planning for it.
India's ODI and Test squads are likely to be announced in the coming days as selectors await updates on players like Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, and Rishabh Pant.
This careful selection process further highlights the importance of Bumrah's fitness in India's cricketing strategy.