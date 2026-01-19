Ashleigh Gardner slams her second fifty of WPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women continued their unbeaten run in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a commanding 61-run victory over Gujarat Giants Women. The match, played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, saw RCB post a formidable total of 178/6 and later defend the total. Though the Giants fell way short in the run chase, their skipper, Ashleigh Gardner, hammered a fighting fifty. Here we look at her stats.
Knock
Gardner puts up a lone fight
Chasing 179 in the game, the Giants never really got going, with RCB's bowlers keeping them under pressure throughout. Ashleigh Gardner was the only bright spot for the Giants, scoring a half-century. Such was GG's misery that their skipper was the only one from the team to breach the 20-run mark. However, her efforts weren't enough to get her team across the line as they (117/8) fell short by a huge margin.
Stats
A look at her stats
Gardner's 43-ball 54 was laced with five fours and a maximum. This was her second fifty of the season as her WPL 2026 tally now reads 191 runs from five matches at 38.20 (SR: 150.39). Overall, the Australian has raced to 758 runs from 30 WPL matches at 27.07 (50s: 7). The spinner, who earlier claimed 2/43 from her four overs, also owns 28 wickets in the league at an economy of 8.69.