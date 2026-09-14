Lamine Yamal equals this La Liga record of Lionel Messi
What's the story
FC Barcelona defeated Levante 4-2 in a thrilling La Liga encounter, maintaining their perfect start to the season. The win takes them three points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table after 5 matches. Lamine Yamal was the star for Barcelona, scoring twice. His first came after a cut-back from Raphinha. Yamal scored his second goal from the penalty spot just three minutes into the second half.
Information
Summary of the goal-scoring fest
Raphinha's 5th-minute assist saw Xavi Espart hand Barca the lead. In the 19th minute, Yamal scored Barca's 2nd goal from another Raphinha assist. In the 48th minute, Yamal converted a penalty to make it 3-0. Levante fought back with two goals before Karim Adeyemi made it 4-2 (93').
Do you know?
Yamal equals Messi's record: Check out
As per Opta, Yamal is the second player to score three braces in his team's first five matches of a La Liga season in the entire 21st century. The previous one to do so in this century was Lionel Messi in the 2012/13 season (three braces), also with FC Barcelona.
La Liga
Six goals already for Yamal in La Liga 2026-27
From the 1st five matches in La Liga 2026-27, Yamal has already seem himself get involved in six goals.
After missing out on scoring or assisting in Barca's first two La Liga matches against Elche and Athletic Club respectively, Yamal scored a brace versus Rayo Vallecano before scoring another brace versus Valencia.
He has now scored a third successive brace against Levante.
Notably, Yamal is the joint-highest scorer this season alongside Kylian Mbappe, Raphinha and Sergio Camello.
Information
7 goals and 2 assists across competitions in 2026-27 season
Yamal has already raced to 7 goals and 2 assists across competitions in the 2026-27 season. Besides his six goals in La Liga, the Spaniard scored a goal and made 2 assists in Barca's UEFA Champions League win over Feyenoord in Matchweek 1.
Information
Yamal has scored 56 goals for Barca
Overall across competitions, Yamal has now raced to 56 goals for Barca from 157 appearances. In La Liga, he has scored 36 times across 106 matches since his debut in 2022-23.