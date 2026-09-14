Lamine Yamal equals this La Liga record of Lionel Messi

From the 1st five matches in La Liga 2026-27, Yamal has already seem himself get involved in six goals.

After missing out on scoring or assisting in Barca's first two La Liga matches against Elche and Athletic Club respectively, Yamal scored a brace versus Rayo Vallecano before scoring another brace versus Valencia.

He has now scored a third successive brace against Levante.

Notably, Yamal is the joint-highest scorer this season alongside Kylian Mbappe, Raphinha and Sergio Camello.