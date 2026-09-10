Champions League 2026-27, FC Barcelona thrash Feyenoord 5-1: Key stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign on a high note, defeating Dutch side Feyenoord 5-1 at Camp Nou. Raphinha scored twice, while Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal added one each to the tally. Substitute Gabriel Jesus capped off the night with a late header. Sem Steijn scored for Feyenoord but it was too little, too late as they spent most of the match on the back foot.
Match strategy
Raphinha and Adeyemi hand Barcelona a 2-goal lead
Barcelona took the lead in just three minutes when Raphinha scored from Lamine Yamal's assist.
The hosts doubled their lead on 22 minutes with Adeyemi scoring a composed finish after Joao Cancelo recycled a throw.
Despite Feyenoord's attempts to disrupt their rhythm with eight fouls, Barcelona managed the half well, limiting the visitors to just one shot on target.
Goals
Barca get the job done with three more goals
The second half saw Barcelona score their third goal on 57 minutes with Raphinha scoring from a Pedri assist.
Yamal then won and converted a free-kick in the 77th minute, further extending the hosts' lead.
Despite Feyenoord's late response through Steijn, Jesus restored the four-goal cushion just three minutes later with a deft header at the back post.
Yamal
Yamal shines for Barca: Decoding his numbers
Yamal's last three games for Barcelona across all competitions have produced 5 goals and 2 assists.
Versus Feyenoord, Yamal managed a goal and 2 assists.
As per Squawka, Yamal managed the most touches in opposition box versus Feyenoord (13) and won the most duels (12).
He also made the most successful take-ons (7) and created the most amount of chances (4).
Yamal has raced to 54 goals for Barca in 156 matches across all competitions.
Raphinha
Raphinha races to 83 goals in 182 appearances for Barcelona
Raphinha has raced to 83 goals in 182 appearances for Barcelona.
In the ongoing season, the Brazilian has already scored 8 goals from 5 matches.
He has scored two goals each in three matches and one each in the other two games.
Raphinha had 44 touches versus Feyenoord. He also had 8 touches in opposition box. He won 6 duels and created 4 chances.
He also had 3 successful take-ons.
Do you know?
Yamal sets this record for a La Liga club
As per Opta, Yamal is the youngest player to score a direct free-kick goal in Champions League with a La Liga club at 19 years, 58 days. He broke Arda Guler's record for Real Madrid (21 years, 49 days).
Information
Barca average four goals a game this season
Barca average four goals a game this season. In La Liga, Hansi Flick's men are top of the standings with 12 points on board from 4 matches. Barca have scored 15 goals already in La Liga. And now, they smashed home 5 goals against Feyenoord.