Yashasvi Jaiswal has clocked these numbers vs SRH in IPL

Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST on Monday. Eyes will be on RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been on a roll in the ongoing season. Here we decode his numbers against the Sunrisers.

Stats Two fifties across eight innings Jaiswal has done well against the Orange Army in the past. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has batted eight times against SRH in the IPL. He has returned with 267 runs in these games at an average of 33.37. The tally includes two fifties and a fine strike rate of 154.33. Jaiswal has been pretty consistent against SRH, having touched the 35-run mark five times.

Information Jaiswal's returns in Hyderabad As mentioned, the upcoming game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium - SRH's home ground. Jaiswal has batted thrice against SRH at this venue, recording scores worth 67, 54, and 1. Hence, both his fifties against SRH have come in Hyderabad.

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