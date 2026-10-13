IPL: Yuvraj Singh appointed DC's assistant and batting coach

Yuvraj's appointment also brings him back together with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was recently appointed as the head coach by the Capitals.

The franchise's chairman, Parth Jindal, expressed his excitement at welcoming Yuvraj to the team.

He said, "Yuvi is one of Indian cricket's greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today."