IPL: Yuvraj Singh appointed DC's assistant and batting coach
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been named as the assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2027. This will be his first formal coaching assignment after mentoring several Indian players in recent years. The appointment marks a reunion with the Delhi franchise, which he represented in the 2015 season after being bought for ₹16 crore at the auction.
Coaching duo
Yuvraj's appointment reunites him with Sourav Ganguly
Yuvraj's appointment also brings him back together with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was recently appointed as the head coach by the Capitals.
The franchise's chairman, Parth Jindal, expressed his excitement at welcoming Yuvraj to the team.
He said, "Yuvi is one of Indian cricket's greatest match-winners and someone who has played a pivotal role in mentoring many of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket today."
Career highlights
Yuvraj's wealth of experience
Yuvraj brings a wealth of experience to the Capitals, having been instrumental in India's ICC T20 World Cup and ICC ODI World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011, respectively.
He has played 132 IPL matches, having scored 2,750 runs and taken 36 wickets.
One of the cleanest strikers, Yuvraj represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is over 17 years. He fought back a deadly cancer and returned to India's white-ball sides in 2012.
New beginnings
Coaching is something I'm truly passionate about: Yuvraj
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Yuvraj said, "I have an old association with the franchise and know the owners well, which makes this a special opportunity for me."
He added that he was looking forward to working with Ganguly as coaches.
"Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad," Yuvraj said.
Twitter Post
WATCH: DC welcome Yuvraj Singh
A champion. A leader. 𝐀 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫. 🐅🔥— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2026
The legend who inspired generations is ready to shape Dilli's legacy. Welcome home, Yuvi paa! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/i7A77rv2tJ