Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly named Delhi Capitals head coach
What's the story
In a major development, the legendary Sourav Ganguly has been appointed Delhi Capitals' head coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly took over from his former teammate Hemang Badani, who was in charge for two seasons. The former Indian captain has been with the Delhi Capitals franchise since 2019. He had joined as the franchise's advisor back then. Here are further details.
Twitter Post
Ganguly officially joins the Capitals
Dilli, it's time for Dadagiri 🐅— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 6, 2026
Sourav Ganguly, Head Coach of the Tigers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EMTPQ9TB64
Statement
Looking forward to the role: Ganguly
On his appointment, Ganguly said, "I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years."
"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me."
Details
Details of Ganguly's appointment
As mentioned, Ganguly takes over from Badani, under whom the Capitals finished fifth (2025) and sixth (2026).
Ganguly, who has served as DC's advisor, has also been the Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.
He recently served as head coach of Pretoria Capitals, guiding them to the SA20 final earlier this year.
Management
Parth Jindal hails Ganguly's appointment
It is worth noting that the JSW group will manage DC for the next two years under the split model.
JSW Sports founder Parth Jindal hailed Ganguly's appointment, saying, "Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. "
Notably, DC had qualified for their first-ever final a year after Ganguly joined the franchise as advisor.
Information
Immediate tasks of Ganguly
As head coach, Ganguly will now be tasked with finalizing his support staff. It was earlier reported that Yuvraj Singh will join the franchise as the batting coach. Ganguly will also have to chalk out the Capitals' retentions before the November 15 deadline.