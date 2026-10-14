DC assistant coach Yuvraj Singh wants to win IPL 2027

Yuvraj's appointment comes as he embarks on his first official coaching role.

He expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying, "I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience."

The former cricketer also shared how he got this opportunity through Sourav Ganguly, head Coach of Delhi Capitals and a long-time friend.

Yuvraj said Ganguly offered him the role and he agreed on the same instantly.