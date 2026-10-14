DC assistant coach Yuvraj Singh wants to win IPL 2027
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has set his sights on winning the title in IPL 2027. The star all-rounder, who was recently appointed as the assistant and batting coach of Delhi Capitals, said he wants to create a culture of self-belief and resilience within the team. "We are here to win the championship," he said, as per a Delhi Capitals release. "I want to help the boys play better cricket, perform under pressure and build a squad that believes in itself."
Transition
Yuvraj's 1st official coaching role
Yuvraj's appointment comes as he embarks on his first official coaching role.
He expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying, "I have worked with players individually, but being part of the entire team environment will be a different experience."
The former cricketer also shared how he got this opportunity through Sourav Ganguly, head Coach of Delhi Capitals and a long-time friend.
Yuvraj said Ganguly offered him the role and he agreed on the same instantly.
Strategy
Self-belief central to my strategy: Yuvraj
Yuvraj, a two-time World Cup winner, said self-belief would be central to his coaching strategy.
"If a franchise has selected you and given you a position in the squad, it means they believe in you," he said.
He also expressed confidence in Delhi Capitals's batting resources but stressed the need for building the right combination across all departments.
"Every aspect of the game matters," he added.
Previous stint
Yuvraj returns to Delhi Capitals after IPL 2015 season
Yuvraj had previously played for the franchise, then known as Delhi Daredevils, in the 2015 IPL season.
He now returns with a wealth of experience from his international career and a desire to help shape the team's future under Ganguly.
"I want to help the boys play better cricket, perform under pressure and build a squad that believes in itself," he added.