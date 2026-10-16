Yuzvendra Chahal recalls Rohit's explanation following 2023 World Cup snub
What's the story
Yuzvendra Chahal, one of India's most successful white-ball spinners, has revealed the reason behind his exclusion from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Speaking to former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra, Chahal said that then-captain Rohit Sharma had explained the team management's decision to leave him out of the final 15-member team.
Team strategy
Extra fast bowler for World Cup
Chahal said, "In 2023, when I went to play County, Rohit had told me that we want batters till number eight."
He added that the team was looking for an extra fast bowler for the World Cup.
The leg-spinner also revealed that after hearing this from Rohit, he stopped worrying about selection altogether.
"So it was made clear to me. After the World Cup, I just stopped thinking about selection," Chahal said.
Career trajectory
Chahal's T20I omission and IPL 2024
Chahal last played a T20I in August 2023 but was picked for the 2024 T20 World Cup after an impressive IPL season.
However, he didn't get to play a single match in the tournament.
The leg-spinner said he entered IPL 2024 without any extra pressure on himself and just wanted to enjoy his cricket.
"In the IPL 2024, I just came to enjoy and did not put extra pressure on myself. That season, I did well, and Rohit told me he wanted me and we would see in the selection meeting," he added.
Career highlights
His thoughts on being left out of World Cups
Chahal made his international debut in mid-2016 and was India's mainstay spinner in white-ball cricket for few years.
However, he missed out on the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup and the recent 2026 T20 World Cup.
"I felt worse in 2021 because I was not there at all. In 2022, at least I was in the team. Sometimes you also know the combination may not work."
Retirement announcement
Chahal announces retirement from FC cricket
Chahal recently completed a County stint with Northamptonshire before announcing his retirement from First-Class cricket in August 2026.
He ended his FC career with 148 wickets from 49 matches.
However, he remains an active player in the IPL, where he is the leading wicket-taker of all time with 233 wickets in 188 matches at an economy rate of 8.05.
Information
Chahal's 200 wickets for Team India
His international record is also impressive, with 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13. In the T20I format, the 36-year-old boasts 96 wickets in 80 matches with an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.