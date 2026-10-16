Yuzvendra Chahal recalls Rohit's explanation following 2023 World Cup snub

Chahal said, "In 2023, when I went to play County, Rohit had told me that we want batters till number eight."

He added that the team was looking for an extra fast bowler for the World Cup.

The leg-spinner also revealed that after hearing this from Rohit, he stopped worrying about selection altogether.

"So it was made clear to me. After the World Cup, I just stopped thinking about selection," Chahal said.