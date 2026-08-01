Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of rebranded Anchor Jaffna Kings: Details
What's the story
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has joined the rebranded Anchor Jaffna Kings as a co-owner. The Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise was acquired by Anchor Sports AB, a global sports ownership group based in Stockholm. The acquisition marks a new era for the team, which was previously known as Jaffna Kings. Under its new ownership, it will now be called 'Anchor Jaffna Kings.'
Strategic move
Expansion of Anchor Sports AB's global cricket footprint
The acquisition of the Jaffna franchise is part of Anchor Sports AB's strategy to expand its footprint in global cricket.
The group already owns Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League (Belgium) and Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams in Canada's Super 60 League.
This strategic move further cements their presence on the international cricketing stage.
Franchise history
Jaffna franchise has won 4 LPL titles
The Jaffna franchise has been a dominant force in the six-year history of the LPL, winning four championship titles.
Anil Mohan, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Production Group, welcomed Anchor Sports to the LPL family.
He expressed confidence that Anchor Sports will continue to build on this remarkable legacy while bringing fresh vision and energy to the franchise.
Personal sentiments
Khan's take on Sri Lankan cricket
Zaheer expressed his excitement about being part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner.
He said, "I've always admired the caliber, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka."
The former cricketer added that he was thrilled to be a part of this new journey with the Jaffna Anchors.