Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons resigns: Details here
What's the story
Zimbabwe's cricket team head coach, Justin Sammons, has announced his decision to resign from the position. He will step down after the ongoing second Test against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Sammons took over the reins in June 2024 and was contracted until the end of 2028. However, he has now decided to return to his home country, South Africa, for family reasons.
Performance boost
Zimbabwe's revival under Sammons
During his time as head coach, Zimbabwe witnessed a revival in their fortunes across formats.
Under Sammons, the team registered three Test wins, including their first away victory since 2021 against Bangladesh in Sylhet in April 2025.
They also achieved consecutive innings victories in their last two home matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
World Cup success
Best T20 World Cup finish for Zimbabwe
Despite missing out on the 2024 T20 World Cup qualification, Zimbabwe achieved their best-ever eighth-place finish in this year's tournament.
The team remained unbeaten in Group B with memorable victories over Australia, Sri Lanka, and Oman.
"It was very difficult for us to accept Justin's resignation, but we understand and respect his decision to return home to be with his family," said Givemore Makoni, Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket.
Farewell message
'An incredible experience,' says Sammons
Sammons, who had previously worked with several domestic teams in South Africa and served as a batting consultant for the national team from 2021 to 2023, expressed his gratitude in a farewell message.
"Leading the Zimbabwe men's national team has been an incredible experience, one that I will always look back on with great memories," he said.
He thanked the Zimbabwe Cricket board, administration, ground staff, and players for their commitment during his tenure.