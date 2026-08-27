100 of 300 Indians missing after Nepal flash floods located 

The disaster struck after a possible avalanche near a Himalayan river sent torrents of mud, rocks and water downstream.

The flash floods struck three districts in Nepal, Rasuwa, Dhading, and Nuwakot, after an avalanche blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi river.

The torrent first hit Timure near Rasuwagadhi along Nepal's border with Tibet before wreaking havoc downstream.

Gyirong Port, a border crossing between Tibet and Nepal, was among the first towns affected by this natural disaster.