100 of 300 Indians missing after Nepal flash floods located
What's the story
Nepalese rescuers have found approximately 100 of the 300 missing Indians and 25 Chinese, authorities said on Thursday. Nearly 1,500 people still remain missing in Nepal and Tibet after catastrophic floods and mudslides hit the region. "Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing, and the government is trying to establish contact," Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khana said earlier.
Disaster details
Flash floods in Nepal after avalanche blocks river
The disaster struck after a possible avalanche near a Himalayan river sent torrents of mud, rocks and water downstream.
The flash floods struck three districts in Nepal, Rasuwa, Dhading, and Nuwakot, after an avalanche blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi river.
The torrent first hit Timure near Rasuwagadhi along Nepal's border with Tibet before wreaking havoc downstream.
Gyirong Port, a border crossing between Tibet and Nepal, was among the first towns affected by this natural disaster.
Rising toll
Death toll may rise further
Nepal Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.
"This will go up, as we have resumed the search and more bodies are expected to be recovered," Kafle told Reuters.
In Tibet's Gyirong county, 558 people are reported missing, including 260 foreign nationals.
At least three people were killed and 265 remain missing after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the Nepal border, Chinese officials told Reuters.
Relief efforts
India steps up humanitarian assistance to Nepal
India has stepped up its humanitarian assistance to Nepal after the disaster.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that a second flight carrying 37.5 tons of relief material departed for Nepal on Thursday.
The first military relief flight had departed on Wednesday night with emergency supplies, including temporary shelters and essential medicines.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has also issued emergency numbers for those affected by the flash floods.
On-ground assessment
Rescue operations underway, tents, food supplies dropped
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah visited Nuwakot on Thursday to assess the damage caused by the flash floods.
He is expected to meet local administrators and security officials to discuss immediate relief measures.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with over 5,000 army and police personnel involved in retrieving those still missing.
Helicopters are dropping tents and food supplies provided by India in the worst-hit districts.