Submarine sinks Iranian ship off Sri Lanka coast; 100 missing 

At ​least 101 ‌people are missing ​and 78 ​injured after a ⁠submarine ​attack on ​an Iranian ship off ​Sri ​Lanka's coast, sources ‌in ⁠ Sri Lanka 's navy and defense ​ministry ​told ⁠Reuters. According to Al Jazeera, around 30 sailors have been rescued from the frigate and are receiving treatment at Karapitiya Hospital in Galle.

Rescue efforts Rescue operations underway The 180-crew frigate had issued a distress call on Wednesday morning. Sri Lanka's navy and air force deployed two ships and aircraft to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The IRIS Dena is a Moudge-class guided-missile frigate of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, commissioned into service in 2021. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed that rescue efforts are still underway for the approximately 180 sailors who were aboard the ship.

Government 'We responded to the distress call' The government, however, has not specified if the vessel was bombed as part of the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran. Buddhika Sampath, a Navy spokesman, said the operation was in accordance with Sri Lanka's maritime obligations. "We responded to the distress call under our international obligations, as this is within our search and rescue area in the Indian Ocean," Sampath told AFP.

Conflict intensifies Incident comes amid US-led strikes in Iran The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to US-led strikes on Iran over the weekend. The conflict has already disrupted shipping lanes and raised fears over energy supply, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander-in-chief, said on Monday: "The strait is closed. If anyone tries to pass...the heroes of the Revolutionary Guard and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze."

