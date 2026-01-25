'15 minutes to comply...': Venezuela President claims in leaked video

In a leaked video recording, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has claimed that United States forces gave her and other cabinet members 15 minutes to comply with their demands or face death. The video, which was obtained by local journalism collective La Hora de Venezuela, shows a two-hour meeting seven days after the US attack that ousted former President Nicolas Maduro.

Compliance dilemma Rodriguez's response to US threats Rodriguez said in the recording that the threats started from the moment Maduro was kidnapped. "The threats began from the very first minute they kidnapped the president," she said. She added that Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodriguez (her brother and congressional president), and she were given 15 minutes to respond or face death.

Strategic objectives Rodriguez's goals amidst threats Rodriguez said she was told that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been "assassinated, not kidnapped." She said she was ready to share the same fate. Despite these threats, Rodriguez set out three goals: "to preserve peace...to rescue our hostages...and to preserve political power." She stressed proceeding with patience and strategic prudence.

