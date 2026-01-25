LOADING...
Home / News / World News / '15 minutes to comply...': Venezuela President claims in leaked video
'15 minutes to comply...': Venezuela President claims in leaked video
Rodriguez claimed her goal was to 'preserve political power'

'15 minutes to comply...': Venezuela President claims in leaked video

By Snehil Singh
Jan 25, 2026
11:30 am
What's the story

In a leaked video recording, Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez has claimed that United States forces gave her and other cabinet members 15 minutes to comply with their demands or face death. The video, which was obtained by local journalism collective La Hora de Venezuela, shows a two-hour meeting seven days after the US attack that ousted former President Nicolas Maduro.

Compliance dilemma

Rodriguez's response to US threats

Rodriguez said in the recording that the threats started from the moment Maduro was kidnapped. "The threats began from the very first minute they kidnapped the president," she said. She added that Diosdado Cabello, Jorge Rodriguez (her brother and congressional president), and she were given 15 minutes to respond or face death.

Strategic objectives

Rodriguez's goals amidst threats

Rodriguez said she was told that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been "assassinated, not kidnapped." She said she was ready to share the same fate. Despite these threats, Rodriguez set out three goals: "to preserve peace...to rescue our hostages...and to preserve political power." She stressed proceeding with patience and strategic prudence.

Advertisement

Political maneuvering

Rodriguez's compliance with US demands

Since Maduro's ouster, Rodriguez has complied with all US President Donald Trump's demands. Trump had praised her leadership as "very strong" and said the United States was set to "become richer" from Venezuela's oil. However, Margarita Lopez Maya, a historian and political analyst, said, "It may be a narrative Rodriguez herself is constructing to hold the base together, because everyone knows that Maduro's removal could only have happened with internal complicity."

Advertisement