27 children dead after Pakistan school roof collapses
What's the story
At least 27 children and a female teacher were killed after a roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday. Over 30 injured persons were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), where an emergency was declared and medical teams were deployed for immediate treatment. The roof of the two-story building reportedly collapsed following heavy rainfall.
Ongoing rescue
Search operation on to rescue people trapped under debris
Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene with ambulances and disaster response vehicles to start rescue operations.
Emergency personnel gave first aid to over eight injured children before taking them to hospital.
The search operation is still on for those who might be trapped under the debris.
Authorities fear that the death toll could increase as rescue workers continue clearing the rubble.
Reports
School has 350 registered students
Reports say rescue efforts have been complicated due to the location of the school in a congested area.
"Some of the heavy machinery, which would have been important, could not reach that location. Locals as well as the rescue teams [have] been using buckets and utensils to remove the debris and try to recover those buried under it. This particular school has about 350 registered students," Al Jazeera reported.
Cause
Building collapses common problem in Pakistan
An investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse.
"Our children are our most precious asset, and every such loss is a tragedy for the entire country. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the bereaved families," Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X.
Building collapses are common in Pakistan, as construction standards are often poorly enforced, and many structures are built with substandard materials.