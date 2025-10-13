LOADING...
5 killed as police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Pakistan 
The protest was organized by TLP party

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 13, 2025
03:36 pm
What's the story

A violent clash between Pakistani authorities and pro-Palestinian protesters left five dead on Monday. According to Punjab Police Chief Usman Anwar, demonstrators opened fire on authorities, killing an officer and injuring a dozen other officers. The protest was organized by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, which wants to express solidarity with Palestinians. However, authorities said they did not have permission to demonstrate in the capital. The march started in eastern Pakistan on Friday and aimed to reach Islamabad.

Leadership plea

TLP chief among those injured

It turned violent on Monday when demonstrators tried to remove shipping containers blocking roads in Lahore. TLP chief Saad Rizvi was among those injured in the clashes. He released a video before dawn on Monday, calling on security forces to stop firing and expressing his willingness to negotiate. The protesters were determined to hold a pro-Palestinian rally outside the US Embassy in Islamabad, but police came under fire while trying to disperse them, according to Anwar.

Unverified video of clash 

Arrest

Police have arrested more than 100 people

Since Friday, police have arrested more than 100 people, Kamran Faisal, the city's deputy inspector general for operations, told reporters. The TLP, however, said police arrested 700 of its supporters. The party's latest march attracted between 8,000 and 10,000 people, per AP. Authorities have already blocked major highways into Islamabad with shipping containers. They have also suspended mobile internet connectivity in the capital and the neighboring city of Rawalpindi. Schools, transit routes, and intercity transportation are closed.

Party history

TLP has held pro-Palestinian rallies in past

The TLP rose to prominence in Pakistan's 2018 elections by campaigning on a single issue: preserving the country's blasphemy legislation, which calls for the death sentence for anybody who insults Islam. Since then, the group has held violent protests, primarily to protest the desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, abroad.