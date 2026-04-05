5 killed in US rescue of downed American pilot: Iran

Iranian media have reported that at least five people were killed and several flying objects destroyed, including a transport plane, during a United States operation to rescue a downed fighter jet crew member in Iran . The Iranian media outlets quoted the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as their source. The downed aircraft included a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters, according to Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian armed forces.

Rescue mission US aircraft shot down over Iran The US military's rescue operation was launched after Iran shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle, which carried a pilot and a weapons system officer. The aircraft was targeted over central Iran and possibly crashed in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. President Donald Trump praised the operation as one of the most daring operations in US history, announcing that the rescued crew member, a colonel, would recover from his injuries.

Military action Trump calls operation historic, says 2 pilots rescued separately The US military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with advanced weaponry, to carry out the rescue mission. Hundreds of special operations troops went deep into Iranian territory as part of the effort. Despite not confirming the rescue of another crew member initially, Trump later said they did it so as not to risk the second operation. He emphasized that this was a historic event where two US pilots were rescued separately from enemy territory without any American casualties or injuries.

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