Afghanistan goes offline as Taliban cuts nationwide internet services

Afghanistan is currently witnessing a nationwide telecommunications blackout, as the Taliban government has ordered a shutdown of all telecom services. The move comes just weeks after the Taliban started cutting fiber-optic internet connections across the country. Netblocks, an internet watchdog, has confirmed that Afghanistan is now under a "total internet blackout." International news agencies have also reported losing contact with their offices in Kabul due to this disruption.

Widespread impact Taliban's actions disrupt mobile, satellite television services The Taliban's actions have not only affected fiber-optic internet connections but also disrupted mobile internet and satellite television services across Afghanistan. A Taliban official has said that the telecom shutdown will remain in effect until further notice. Tolo News, a privately owned Afghan news channel, has advised its viewers to follow their social media pages for updates amid expected disruptions to their television and radio networks.

Airport impact Flights canceled at Kabul airport The telecom blackout has also affected flights from Kabul airport, with at least eight scheduled departures and arrivals canceled on Tuesday, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24. Many people in Kabul reported that their fiber-optic internet connections stopped working around 5:00pm local time (12:30 GMT), which means the full extent of the blackout may not be felt until banking services and businesses resume on Tuesday morning.

Official statement Netblocks confirms nationwide telecom blackout Netblocks, an organization that monitors cybersecurity and internet governance, has confirmed the nationwide telecoms blackout in Afghanistan. "A nationwide telecoms blackout is now in effect," it said, adding that "we're now observing national connectivity at 14% of ordinary levels." The watchdog further noted that the incident "appears consistent with the intentional disconnection of service," indicating a deliberate move by Taliban authorities to cut off internet access.